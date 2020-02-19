On February 16, 2020, Jean M. Helliesen died peacefully in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where she had lived most of her adult years. From the time she was born to Adeline Suisman and Herman Goldstein in West Hartford, Connecticut, on November 17, 1926, until her death over 93 years later, Jean lived a notable life, full of academic achievements, community service, and rich and varied friendships. Jean (who became Jean Bishop as a teenager after her mother remarried Harry Bishop) attended Bryn Mawr College. After graduating magna cum laude in 1948, she married Pelle Helliesen. In 1958, they moved to La Crosse where Jean began graduate school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a Ph.D. in Classics in 1968. Jean's passion for learning inspired several generations of students at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse where she taught Roman, Greek, and Medieval history. Jean was a pioneering citizen activist. She was chosen as a delegate for Senator Eugene McCarthy in 1968. Jean helped form the New Democratic Coalition in Wisconsin, was named Chair of the Wisconsin American Revolution Bicentennial Commission, served on Wisconsin's Health Planning and Policy Task Force and was selected to the U.S. District Court Nominating Commission. Jean leaves behind many nieces and nephews in both the United States and Norway, many grand-nieces and nephews, and countless friends and admirers. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Pelle, by her brother, Joel Bishop of West Hartford and by her sister, Lois Bishop Green of Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20th at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse, WI. Dickinson Family Funeral Homes 1425 Jackson St La Crosse 54601 (608) 784-0135