Jason D. Pfeifer, 38, of Windsor, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Farmington, son of James and Julianne (Utterback) Pfeifer, he grew up in Windsor and, as a youth, was a Little League pitcher, a Youth League Soccer Goalie, and achieved Life Rank as a Boy Scout. Jason graduated from Windsor High School with High Distinction, Class of 2000, where he was a state award winning Jazz saxophonist. He attended Rutgers University, CCSU, and UCONN, where he majored in Jazz Music Performance and Business. He later worked in a variety of fields and most recently as a delivery driver. Jason was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin, and dear friend and will be truly missed by all who knew him. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving soul who had an engaging personality and a beautiful smile. Jason was very funny and had an awesome sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh and especially loved his dog, Bailey. Jason had a core group of friends throughout his life who always stayed by his side and supported him through thick and thin. His family and friends were his rock. Jason was also a huge Boston Red Sox fan and followed the UCONN men's basketball team. Jason loved camping, fishing, swimming, sports of all types, and music especially jazz and classical. Besides his parents, Jason is survived by his siblings, Jennifer L. Pfeifer of Windsor, Dr. James W. Pfeifer and his wife Dr. Pwint Phyu of Tallahassee, Florida, and Jeremy V. Pfeifer of Windsor Locks; his uncles, Wayne Utterback and his wife Linda Kieffer, and John Utterback, all of Wisconsin, and Daniel Pfeifer and his wife Charlotte of North Carolina; his aunts, Mary Lou Fuller and her husband Jeff of Wisconsin, Patricia Weiland and her husband Mark of Tennessee, Teresa Utterback, Nancy Utterback, Barbara Stenbroten and her husband Gregg, all of Wisconsin, and LouAnn Pfeifer and her wife Barbara Reed of Pennsylvania; and many other cousins and friends. Jason was predeceased by his grandparents, Willard and Beatrice (Rheingans) Pfeifer of Adell, WI and V. Wayne Utterback and Julianne (Maloney) Utterback of McFarland, WI. His family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 3-5 p.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, followed by a Funeral Mass at 5 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jason may be made to The CT Burn Center, c/o Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, 267 Grant St., Bridgeport, CT 06610; The Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain, CT 06053; NAMI, 1030 New Britain Ave., #201, West Hartford, CT 06110;. or to the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, 729 Windsor Street, Hartford, CT 06120. To leave an on line condolence or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor 06095 860-688-2200 Website