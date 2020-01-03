Janet Denise Dahlgren, 51, of Kensington, passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2019. Janet was born in New Britain on June 7, 1968, the daughter of Judith Dahlgren of Kensington and the late Robert Dahlgren. Janet was a kind, sensitive, loving, and generous person, always with a beautiful smile on her face. She was a passionate animal lover, having rescued many animals. She was a graduate of Mary Immaculate Academy in New Britain, and Tunxis Community College. She was employed by Sears for many years, then her love of animals led her to a position at Mystic Aquarium. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother Robert E. Dahlgren and Anna Sarenas of Newington, her uncle Leon Zabrensky and wife Cathy of East Berlin. Her aunt Verna Delcegno and her husband Carl of Kensington, several cousins, among them, Joseph Delcegno of Berlin and Lisa Delcegno of Norwalk, Kevin Zabrensky of Meriden, Kyle and Kris Zabrensky of New Britain, her step-brother, Bill Dechand of St. Louis MO, her step-sister, Ruth Skodis and her husband Larry of Granby, and her step niece Emily Skodis of Granby. She leaves behind her furry best friend Bailey. In addition to her father, she is predeceased by her uncle Michael Zabrensky and her step-Father Charles O. Dechand. Donations in Janet's memory can be sent to The Connecticut Humane Society on 701 Russell Road in Newington, CT 06111 or to Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Mount Carmel Church, 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden, CT. 06451. Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 3, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT. All are welcome to celebrate the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10:00AM at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Mount Carmel Church, 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden, CT. Burial will follow at Wilcox Cemetery, 273 Berlin St, East Berlin, CT. For more information, to leave an online condolence or to view Janet's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave New Britain 06053 8602290444 Website