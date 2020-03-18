Janet C Misak, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Willimantic, CT in March 1933, she was the oldest of six children. Janet graduated from Windham High in 1951. Early on, she worked for St Joseph's Church and CL&P. as a bookkeeper, waiting for her future husband to return from serving in the Navy during the Korean War. In August 1953, Janet married her high school sweetheart Peter and shared 59 beautiful years together. Janet devotedly raised 3 daughters, always generously giving as a wife and mother. She returned to work at North Windham Elementary School as a secretary and then as the Office Manager for Windham ENT. She retired so that she could spend more time with her grandchildren and to join her husband as his affectionate travel companion. She later returned to work at Canterbury Elementary School. Janet was a faithful parishioner of St Joseph's Church. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters. You could always find her on an adventure with them, from Chuckie Cheese to the beach or simply beating us at a game of corn hole. She has given us many wonderful memories. We will miss her dearly. Survived by her daughters Deborah Roche of West Hartford, Catherine D'Onofrio of East Hartland, and Janet Grunwald of Griswold, son-in-law's Kevin Roche and Thomas D'Onofrio, grandchildren, Megan Grunwald, Kathleen Roche and Erin Roche, siblings Pamela Kearns and Timothy Casey, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her endeared husband Peter and cherished son-in-law Kurt. Due to current restrictions being imposed on gatherings, a private funeral ceremony will be held for the immediate family only. We look forward to spending time with family and friends for a memorial mass and celebration of Janet's life, to be announced at a later date. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson Street Willimantic 06226 (860) 423-2211 Website