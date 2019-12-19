James "Jimmy" Patrick Divane, 55, of Wethersfield, died peacefully on December 12, 2019 in Hartford Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born in Ireland, son of Teresa (Lambe) and the late Patrick Divane. Jimmy was a graduate of Wethersfield High School and lived in the area most of his life. He was a diehard Yankee fan and took great pride in his work as an arborist and landscaper. Jimmy made people laugh, helped everyone and anyone he could and will be dearly missed by all that knew him and loved him. Besides his mother, he leaves a sister Moira Divane of Wethersfield. He was predeceased by his brother Peter Divane and sister Eileen Divane. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Hartford Hospital Hospice for their care and to Mac, who was like a brother to Jimmy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11:30am in Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. There are no calling hours and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield, has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com. Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home 34 Beaver Road Wethersfield 06109-2201 (860) 563-9999 Website