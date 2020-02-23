James M McNulty, 85, of West Hartford, Connecticut died on February 21, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. Jim was born in Hartford, Connecticut on October 26, 1934, the son of Matthew S. and Anna B. McNulty (Ryan). Jim was predeceased by his sister Anne B. McNulty. Following Jim's graduation from Hartford Technical School, he joined the United States Army and served honorably overseas in Germany. Upon his discharge in 1959, Jim returned to Hartford and began his long career in the printing business. Jim retired from Lebon Press of Hartford. Jim was a lifelong and avid Red Sox fan and also followed the New York football Giants. Jim leaves to mourn his passing his godson, John J. Quinn and his wife Betsy, of West Hartford, Connecticut. He also leaves many dear friends and neighbors especially Zeta and Dennis Clarke of East Windsor, Connecticut and Dick and Jean Johnson of Farmington, Connecticut. Mary Ann Rice, his next door neighbor, provided Jim with an untold number of delicious meals over the past several years. Jim will be waked at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford Connecticut on Monday, February 24 from 9:00 AM until Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 24th at 10:00 AM at Saint Thomas the Apostle, 872 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Jim with a donation to a charity of your choice. Molloy Funeral Home of West Hartford Connecticut is in charge of arrangements. For directions and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.molloyfuneralhome.com Molloy Funeral Home 906 Farmington Avenue West Hartford 06119 (860) 232-1322 Website