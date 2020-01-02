REV JAMES M GRAY, 74 of Hartford, CT passed away December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Hattie M Gray of 46 years. He was born on May 22, 1945 in Abbeville, SC, son of the late Tom and Rodia Gray. He was a veteran of the U.S Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 142 in Hartford. In addition to is loving wife, he is survived by sons, Eddie Gray (Mick) of High Point, NC, Christopher Gray of Atlanta, GA, stepdaughter Phyllis Hill(Stephen Motley) of Bloomfield, CT and Stepson Shawn Hill of Hartford, CT. Grandchildren Dylan (Boo) Motley Jasmine, Joya, Diane and Unique Gray. Brother Thomas Gray of Abbeville, SC. He was predeceased by stepdaughter Darlene Hill, sisters Minnie Ruth Gray, Jean Gray and Rosa Bell Williams; brothers Frank Gray, Floyd Gray, Willie Gray and John Henry Williams. Homegoing service will be held Saturday January 4th at 11am at Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 2 F.D. Oates Ave. Hartford, CT Pastor Richard Nash, with viewing at 10 am.Burial immediately following at Spring Grove Cemetery Hartford, CT with military honors. Arrangements entrusted to All Faith Memorial Chapel, South Windsor, Ct. All Faith Memorial Chapel 90 John Fitch Blvd. South Windsor 06074 (860) 757-3335