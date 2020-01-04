James H. Schaedler, 87, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 at the Paramount Dementia Center in Cranberry, PA. He was the husband and best friend of Elaine (Stempien) Fredericks. Born on January 20, 1932 in Meriden, James was the son of the late George and Veronica (Paradise) Schaedler. He attended local schools and worked for the State of CT, Department of Maintenance for 26 years. He began as an entry level employee and was promoted to Director of Highway Maintenance, retiring in 1990. James was an avid sportsman, he especially enjoyed playing golf. James loved the outdoors. He and his children would trek throughout the forests and woodlands on many occasions. James was an avid card player and gamesman, interests he shared with family and friends. He especially liked to travel with his wife and family. James was a caring and kind man who cherished life. A loving husband, brother, father and friend, he will be greatly missed. Besides his wife Elaine, James is survived by his sister Veronica Forrest, son James Schaedler, Jr. both of Meriden; his daughter Roxanne Taylor of Wind Gap, PA; son Joseph Schaedler of East Hampton; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; his constant, faithful companion, dog, Andrew and numerous extended family and friends. Donations in memory of James Schaedler may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1058. Local funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com Stempien Funeral Home, Inc. 450 Broad Street Meriden 06450 (203) 235-9181 Website