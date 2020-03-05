James E. Wing, 75, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at THOCC in New Britain. He was the husband of the late Sheila (Dorn) Wing. He was born in Brattleboro, VT on July 14, 1944, the son of the late Edward B. and Fern C. (Garland) Wing. He was a US Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement Jim was employed as a truck driver for Mutual Biscuit Co. He is survived by his children James E. Wing Jr. and his wife Angela of Torrington and Roger C. Wing of Bristol as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers Gerald Lee Wing and Roger Wing. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial with Military honors will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5-7 pm. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com Dellavecchia Funeral Home 211 North Main Street Southington 06489 860-628-2293 Website