James Edward Oksanen, 14, passed away unexpectedly in West Hartford, CT on January 13, 2020. James lived in West Hartford for his entire life, attending Braeburn, Sedgwick, and Conard High School. He is survived by his parents Darlene Oksanen M.D. and Benjamin Oksanen; his brother William and his sister Natalie. James is also survived by grandparents Don and Jean Oksanen, Audrey Dornfeld, Cindy and Paul Edwards, and Randy Prentice and his wife Diana May. He was predeceased by his grandfather Robert Dornfeld. He leaves behind many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins as well. James was a freshman at Conard where he participated in both Cross Country and Jazz Band, and was an excellent student. He especially loved computers, science, and Chinese language. Outside of school, James rode with the CCAP Central Wheelers mountain bike team. He will be missed by a multitude of friends, especially Dean Hollant. The Hollants were like a second family to James. James will be dearly missed by his brother William who was his constant companion and faithful wingman. They loved playing games with friends, the trampoline, bikes, the rope swing and laughter. There are no words for how much his parents love James and will miss him. The Oksanens would like to thank their many wonderful friends who helped them through their first night, including Jason and Melissa Gallaway, Sal and Colleen Vadala and John Peltier. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at the Universalist Church, 433 Fern Street, West Hartford on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00AM. Calling hours will be held at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main Street, West Hartford on Monday, January 20, 2020 between 4:00 and 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Connecticut Children's in memory of James Oksanen. Gifts can be made at give.connecticutchildrens.org/tribute. Checks, payable to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, may be mailed to: Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Attn: Laura Schmelter, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106. Please include James' name in the memo line. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home 136 South Main Street West Hartford 06107 860-521-4400 Website