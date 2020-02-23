Major Jack E. Daberkow, USAF, Ret., 96, of West Hartford, flew west on February 18, 2020 to join his Lord God Heavenly Father and Savior Lord Jesus Christ. Born on July 23, 1923 in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of the late Edward and Lillian Daberkow and brother to the late Shirley Mae Janiszewski. Jack always wanted to fly, he enlisted in the Air Force as a cadet in 1942. Just before enlisting he met the love of his life Ingrid Groven, they were married for 57 years, until she departed this life in 2004. After his pilot training, during WWII he flew a Douglas C-47 troop carrier with the 314th Troop Carrier Group. He coordinated and completed several secret missions. Jack remained in active duty until 1946 and served in the Reserves until 1962 and remained a flight instructor. Jack and his family relocated to West Hartford in 1958. He was employed by Superior Steel in Cheshire until his retirement in 1993 as Vice President of Engineering. He was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church West Hartford. Jack is survived by his loving family, his two daughters, Nancy Daberkow Mocabee of Granby and Jill Lyhne and her husband David of Wethersfield; five grandchildren who affectionately called him Poppy, Jennifer McAdam and her husband Christopher, Jessica Johnson and her husband Aden, Matthew, Heather and Melissa Lyhne; two great-grandchildren, Aurora and Jackson McAdam. The family is grateful to Hughes Health and Rehabilitation Center and MasonicCare for the compassionate and skillful care Jack received, especially Ancuta, RN. Per Jacks wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be private in Fariview Cemetery, West Hartford with military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home 1084 New Britain Avenue West Hartford 06110 (860) 561-3800 Website