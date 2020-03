84 of W. Hartford, passed peacefully at home Sat. Feb. 29 surrounded by her children- Debbie Vincenzo of Bristol ct. Mario and Joseph of ct. Karen of Fla. and Natalie of N. Carolina. She was predeceased by her son Michael D. Vincenzo. No calling hours. There will be a gathering for family and friends at her home Sat. March 7 from 1-6. Donations accepted.