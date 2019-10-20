Isabel Childers Leach passed away October 14 in Essex, CT. The fifth of six daughters, she was born in Dalhart, Texas on April 4,1923 to David R. and Nellie B. Childers. Isabel spent her childhood in Dalhart and, for a short time, Pasadena, CA during the historic Dust Bowl era. As a young woman, she was encouraged by her parents to leave college to work for the war effort in Dalhart. After WWII she lived and worked in Washington, D.C. and Albuquerque, NM. During a business trip to the East coast she met Donald Wallace Leach of Wallingford, CT. They married in April 1949 and subsequently lived in Wallingford, Osterville, MA, Washington, Old Lyme and Essex, CT. Beginning in the early 1960's Isabel began what would become a very successful interior design business, which lasted over 55 years. She was especially proud of having designed the public spaces and many of the apartments at Essex Meadows, the life care facility where she ultimately lived herself. In addition, she was an active volunteer in her community. Isabel is survived by her daughters, Sally L. Mixsell of Hamden and Melissa L. Dickson of Fairfield, and their respective husbands. Also surviving are five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of the Essex Meadows Health Center. Their constant and respectful attention filled Isabel's last two years and final days, especially, with love and dignity. There will be a memorial service at Essex Meadows' Hamilton Hall on November 9th at 10am. The burial will be private. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please choose something meaningful to you and donate your time or gift in Isabel's name. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service 13 Beckwith Ln Old Lyme 06371 8604438355 Website