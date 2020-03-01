Isaac N. McCrory, 82, son of the late Henry Douglas and Fannie Mae McCrory passed away peacefully February 23, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter Ava McCrory, precious memories are left to his beloved wife Mary McCrory; children, Kenneth, Gina, and Senator Douglas (Foye) McCrory; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Emma Sue (Reggie) Myers. A Celebration of his Life will take place Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:30AM at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor, CT; with Visitation from 10 AM – 11:30 AM. To leave a message of comfort please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com