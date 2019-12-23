Irma "Georgette" (Gagnon) Schober, 95 of South Windsor, beloved wife of Leroy "Lee" E. Schober for 61 years prior to his passing in 2018, passed away on December 20, 2019, in Manchester. She was born on November 27, 1924 in Fall River, MA the daughter of Adelbert J. and Ida Marie Gagnon. Georgette was a graduate of East Hampton, CT High School Class of 1942. Upon graduation, she worked at United Technologies as a legal secretary until 1959 when she had her first child. She volunteered for many years at Johnson Memorial Hospital and Meals on Wheels. She was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters and worked at many blood banks. She also assisted her husband as a legal secretary in his practice, typing hundreds of real estate deeds and other legal documents. She attended St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Enfield, and more recently St. John's Episcopal Church in Vernon. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, she was a crossword puzzle wizard and an outstanding bowler at the old Enfield Lanes. Georgette is survived by her son and two daughters, George Schober and his wife Judy of Somers, Carol Savidge and her husband Edward of South Windsor, and Janet McTeague and her husband Liam of South Windsor; her eleven grandchildren, Jacqueline Schober Logan (Brian) and Michael Schober; Kyle, Timothy, Patrick, Brian, Elizabeth and Daniel Savidge; Meghan, Colleen and Erin McTeague; her siblings Lila Farmer, Mariette Kennedy, Norman "Butch" Gagnon, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings Adelbert Gagnon, Lorraine Petraitis, Adrian Gagnon, Robert Gagnon, Constance Saylor and Paul Gagnon. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, followed immediately by a memorial service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 523 Hartford Tpke, Vernon, CT 06066 or Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 565 Ashford Center Rd., Ashford, CT 06278. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor 06074-3709 (860) 644-2940 Website