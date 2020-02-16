Hugh C. Macgill, the witty and charismatic dean of the University of Connecticut School of Law from 1990 to 2000, died Feb 13, 2020. He was 79. Construction of the Thomas J. Meskill Law Library was Macgill's signature achievement as dean. Asked in 2010 what his vision of the new library had been, he replied with typical lucidity, "Space to put the books in, damn it!" Macgill also moved the law school ahead in practical learning, establishing the Tax Clinic, partnerships for transactional and child advocacy clinics, and a clinical fellowship. His tenure produced the Insurance Law Center, the Connecticut Insurance Law Journal, and the university's first two LLM degree programs. Macgill stepped down from the dean's office in 2000, but continued to teach until 2014. Believing that community service is part of a citizen's calling, Macgill served in myriad professional and civic organizations, including as chairman of the Connecticut Humanities Council, the State Ethics Commission, the Connecticut Urban Legal Initiative, and as president of the Connecticut Bar Foundation, the Connecticut Historical Society, Neighborhood Legal Services in Hartford, and the Watkinson Library at Trinity College. He also served on the board of Miss Porter's School and on the board of the Lewis Walpole Research Library in Farmington, Connecticut. Known for his trademark bushy owl-like eyebrows, Hugh Macgill was an antic intellectual provocateur, whose command of history and language captivated many, infuriated some, but piqued all. While he infused his love of books, classical music, wine, the outdoors, the law school, and baseball with an ironic mischief, in his heart he channeled a fierce compassion for others and a deep conviction in the truth of the rule of law. He devoted his early professional life and later his civic life to promoting social justice, particularly through legal aid. He was, like many of his fellow professionals, generous with his time and energy, using the law to improve opportunity for the underserved. As a teacher, a constant stance, even when he was not in the classroom, his enthusiastic and enlarged curiosity infected young and old. With his family he was an affectionate and lovable curmudgeon. He was fond of terrorizing them at dinner with loud poetry readings and even louder renditions of Beethoven with the subwoofer at full throttle. As a father, he was a patient, non-intrusive listener, lovingly respecting his children, and providing just the right amount of advice. As a husband, he was a romantic, his large generous gestures a constant and adored feature of his marriage. Throughout his life those who knew him were treated to an ebullient and wry sense of play, a sudden burst of principle -- as in a lecture on the sacred duties of citizenship, a vivid, cheerful, wide-ranging intellect, and an appetite for life and learning, unusual, astounding, and almost unheard of in this day and age. Macgill is survived by his wife Nancy Rankin, their two children, Alex and Charlie Rankin Macgill, and Bianca and Flora, his two adored Scottish Terriers. A memorial, to be announced at a later time, will be held in the spring at the University of Connecticut School of Law. For a full summary of his professional accomplishments, please see the UCONN School of Law website: https://www.law.uconn.edu/about/press-room/memoriam-former-dean-hugh-macgill. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Downeast Coastal Conservancy, P.O. Box 760, Machias, ME 04654, https://downeastcoastalconservancy.org, or to the Hugh C. Macgill Endowed Scholarship at UCONN Law, payable to The UCONN Foundation, 2390 Alumni Dr., Unit 3206, Storrs, CT 06269.