Howard Raymond , 83, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on January 20, 2020. He was born February 25, 1936 in Springfield, MA. He served in the US Army after High School and was fortunate enough to serve during peace time and enjoyed his experience. On New Years Eve in 1959 he went on a blind date with the woman who turned out to be the love of his life, Joan. They married in November 1960 and went on to have 5 children. Howard was famous for being an awful singer, his children pleaded with him to not sing out loud in church he happily sang louder. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, and spending time with his grandchildren. Howard liked all sports but had a special place in his heart for Notre Dame football. He is survived by his daughters Patricia Peltier, and Karen Burke and her husband Michael of Enfield, his son Bill Raymond and his wife Christina of Granby. Seven grandchildren Chelsea Peltier, David Peltier, Nicholas Peltier, Andrew Burke, Ethan Bauer, Elaina Raymond, and Ben Raymond. Two Great grandchildren Brielle Peltier, and Ryan Zagaski. Two brothers, William Moriarty and Roy Raymond. He was predeceased by his wife Joan Farrell Raymond, his daughter Teresa Bauer, and his son Michael Raymond May they all be dancing and laughing together, while watching the rest of us fumble along from day to day. Howard did not want any kind of service, or funeral, "who needs that silliness" he would say. His wishes were cremation followed by scattering his ashes at his favorite fishing hole.