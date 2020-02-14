On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Horst Heineman, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Weinheim, Germany on June 23, 1930, he was the son of the late Siegfried and Irene (Bruckman) Heineman. He came to the United States in 1948, a survivor of the holocaust and not knowing a word of English. He was a completely self-educated man learning English and all educational fundamentals on his own time and merit from which he received acceptance into Hillyer College where he received his bachelor's degree. He served our country with pride in the United States Army as a medic at the beginning of the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Sears in a managerial capacity within their home improvement division, giving 37 dedicated years of service. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Eleanor (Ovitt) Heineman, his children Roxanne Kilpatrick of Newington and Mark Heineman of Willington, his brothers Ernest Heineman and his wife Luciana of Windsor and Jack Heineman of Rocky Hill, and 4 adored grandchildren, John & Michael Kilpatrick and Jason & Ryan Heineman. He also leaves a son-in-law David Kilpatrick, a special daughter-in-law Laurie Heineman, and very dear close friends, Sandra, Bernard, and Patricia Hughes. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Monday, February 17 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, CT. A celebration of his life will be honored on Tuesday, February 18th at 11:00 AM, meeting directly at Church of Christ, Congregational, 1075 Main St, Newington. Military honors will be rendered in the Church Memorial Garden following the service. To share a memory or words of comfort with Horst's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington 06111 860-666-0600 Website