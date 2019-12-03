Henry Stephan Kawecki, 95, of New Britain, Conn., passed away peacefully at his home on November 29, 2019. Henry was born on April 30, 1924, in Warsaw, Poland, son of the late Stephan and Maria Kawecki. In 1939 at the young age of 15, WWII broke out and sent him on his journey of survival. He was captured and sent to a German Labor camp where he would soon escape and return to Poland only to be re-captured again and sent to a Labor Camp in Russia where he was able to escape and return to Warsaw, Poland. Henry then joined the Homeland Army (AK) where he would earn the rank of Lieutenant. He fought in the 1944 Warsaw uprising, was captured as a Prisoner of War and sent to Germany. He was liberated on April 30, 1945, his 21st birthday. As he was trying to make his way back to Poland, he met his late wife of 73 years, Gertrude Kawecki (Ludwig) of Memmingen, Germany. The two were married in October of the same year, and had their only son, George Kawecki in 1946 in Germany. The new family migrated to Poland, eventually having to escape back to Germany to avoid living under Communist rule. In Germany, he served in the US Occupation Army until 1952. In 1954, he made the decision to bring his family to the United States of America to build a better life for his son. They came to New Britain, Connecticut upon their arrival. Henry took a job in the Aerospace Industry, retiring in 1989 as an inspector for Pratt and Whitney. Henry and Gertrude spent their retired years as full time Dziadzi and Babci to their two grandchildren, Kevin and Lisa. When their grandchildren were not keeping them busy, they enjoyed traveling the country with close friends. Henry served as the longest standing Commander of the General Haller Post 111 in New Britain where they spent their Saturday nights at the dances and Sunday afternoons at their meetings and picnics with their Haller Post family. He also found time to be involved with the Polish Falcon's and Olympia Soccer Club. Henry is survived by his son, George Kawecki and his wife, Arlene, grandson, Kevin, wife Jenny and soon to arrive great-granddaughter, granddaughter Lisa, and nieces and nephews both in the USA and Europe. The Kawecki family would like to thank his caregiver Malgorzata Zdulska and the staff with the Vitas Hospice Unit for all the loving care and support they have given Henry and his family. A time of visitation will be held Thursday, December 5 from 4:00-7:00pm at the New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. General Haller Post and it's Auxillary will meet at 6:00pm at the funeral home. Burial services will be at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a veterans charity of your choice. For directions or online messages, newbritainsagarino.com. New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave New Britain 06053 8602290444 Website