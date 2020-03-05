Henry Holody, 68, of Kensington, loving husband of Danuta (Skwarek) and father of Natalie and Christopher Holody, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 6 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 directly at Sacred Heart Church. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For a complete obituary, visit www.duksa.net Burritt Hill Funeral Home 332 Burritt Street New Britain 06053 860-229-9021 Website