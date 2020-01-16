Our beloved mom Helen Santy Berarducci passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1919 in Southington and was raised there. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruby (Thomasino) Santy, and has lived in Plainville since 1942. She was the wife of the late Peter P. Berarducci, the founder of the B & L Tool and Machine Co in Plainville who died January 12, 1973. Helen graduated from Lewis High School in Southington and continued on to secretarial school. She was employed at International Silver Company in Meriden. Helen married her husband in 1942 and helped in the family business. Her career as a mom began when they were blessed with three children. She was an active and involved mom including being a room mother, den mother, band parent and a member of the PTO. Later in life Helen stayed active helping out with grandchildren and attending their numerous activities. Helen's greatest enjoyment came as being a mom, but also found time to volunteer. She volunteered at the voting polls and was an active volunteer with the Red Cross helping at blood drives. Helen received a citation from the Gov. Jodi Rell for her work with the Red Cross. Helen was also a charter member of the Italian Woman's Civic Club. Helen and Peter traveled to Europe and other destinations before his illness. Helen was known for her homemade pizza, cookies and pepper biscuits and made sure her children and grandchildren returned to college with a care package. Helen is survived by her devoted and loving children, son Peter Berarducci, daughters Rosemary Farrell and her husband William, and Elena Heslin (John). She is also survived by her greatly adored grandchildren; John Heslin Jr. (Alexandra), Lauren Dow and her husband Garrett, Catherine Armstrong and her husband Jesse, Bill Farrell and his wife Kristina, Michael Farrell and his wife Olivia and Allison Farrell; a great grandson John Heslin III who put a smile on her face, and several nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her brothers Francis and Joseph Santy. Helen's family would like to thank the entire staff at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor for their kind compassionate care given to our mom where she made her home for the last years of her life. Funeral services will be held Saturday (Jan 18 ) starting at 10:00 am from the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Divine Providence Parish (St. Peter's Church) 98 Franklin Sq. New Britain. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 151 Farmington Ave Plainville. Visitation will be held Friday (Jan 17) from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Petit Family Foundation, P.O. Box 310 Plainville, CT. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Square New Britain 06051-2607 (860) 225-8464