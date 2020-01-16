Helen J. Rossi, 90, of Enfield, entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Parkway Pavilion Healthcare. She was born and raised in Windsor, VT, the daughter to the late Konstant and Sophie (Vysocky) Baker. She was a graduate from Windsor High School, Class of 1947. While in Vermont, she worked for Good Year as a receptionist. She married the late Robert Rossi and together they made their home in Enfield. She was employed by the Hartford Courant in the mid 70's as a teletypist and later began working for the Enfield BP. She was a faithful communicant of St. Patrick Church and took great pride in her position of a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, as well as traveling with her friends. Helen is survived by her son, Scott Rossi of Enfield; a sister, Elizabeth Baker-Davis, and her husband, Fred of White River Junction, VT; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Konstant, John, Peter, Stanley, Mitchell, and Tom Baker; a sister, Mary Baker-Buckman; and two sister-in-laws of CT, Lena Ruggiero and Barbara Catania. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hour from 9:30-10:30 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082. Burial will be held in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. Donations in memory of Helen may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield 06082 (860) 749-2244 Website