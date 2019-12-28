Helen Fahey Breen, of Storrs, CT died December 24, 2019. She was born in Ellington,CT, the daughter of the late Raphael and Elizabeth Stucky Fahey. She was a graduate of St. Bernard's School in Rockville in 1935, Sykes Memorial High School in Rockville in 1939, and a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing in 1943. She was predeceased by her siblings; Raphael D. Fahey of Pine Hurst, NC, Raymond Fahey of Belleville, IL, Agnes F. Ursin of Tolland, CT and Betty E. Badstuebner of Rockville/Tolland, CT. She was predeceased (1994) by her husband of 49 years, Lt. John W. Breen, a native of East Hartford, and by her daughter Irmine M. Macdonald and grandson Eric Jasniewicz. Helen leaves her three sons, John W. Breen, Jr., Michael D. Breen, Joseph E. Breen and five daughers, Mary E. Arendt, Patricia A. Jasniewicz, Ellen M. Eichamier, Judith A. Philbin and Janet M. Breen. She leaves 7 granddaughters, 10 grandsons and 9 great grandchildren. She also leaves her godchild (niece) Diane M. Badstuebner, her flower girl (niece) Marie Kalinowski, and 12 other nieces and nephews. For 35 years she lived in East Hartford where she and her husband raised their family and participated in local and civic affairs. Following retirement in 1979 they moved to Storrs, CT where they continued to participate in church, civic and local affairs. Helen was a charter member of the first committee formed to establish Mansfield Wellness Center and was an active member of the Mansfield Senior Center. She pursued her longtime interest in children, reading and educational development as a volunteer foster grandmother for 8 years at Goodwin School in Storrs, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament- St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: Smile Train, PO Box 96208, Washington, DC 20090-6208. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com