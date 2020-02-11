Helen Becker, 103, of West Hartford and formerly of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Becker who passed away in 1992. Born June 28, 1916 in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of Abraham and Bessie (Rosenthal) Tanelson. Helen graduated from Weaver High in 1933. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years, was an active volunteer for the Leukemia Society and Ellington Ridge Country Club where she was a member. She was a member for 65 years of Beth Sholom B'nai Israel Synagogue, Manchester. She is survived by her daughter Ellie Moses (Bob), son Jim Becker (Dotti) nephew Commander Richard Berkman, niece Leslie Brown (David), grandson Eli Beard, great-grandchild, Colette Beard, extended family, Vicky, Alan and Kevin Brown, friends Esther Vann, Laurie Biddle and Joe Chojnicki. She was predeceased by her brothers Saul and Jacob Berkman. Helen faced life with courage, joy, humility and always a smile on her face. A funeral will be graveside on Wednesday, February 12, at 11:00 AM with Rabbi Randall Konigsburg officiating at the Beth Sholom Memorial Park Cemetery, Autumn Street, Manchester. The family will observe a private period of mourning. The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the Hughes Health and Rehab facility and Masonic Care Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care of Helen. Donations in Helen's memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford. Hebrew Funeral Association Inc 906 Farmington Ave West Hartford 06119 (860) 888-6919