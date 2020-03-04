Hector Lloyd Armando Scott, 69, of Hartford, CT, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica, W.I. to the late Eric A. Scott and Violet Smith Scott on April 10, 1950. A Celebration of his Life will take place Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 9 AM  10 AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Scott family and view full obituary, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield 94 Granby Street Bloomfield 06002 (860) 769-6841 Website