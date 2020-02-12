Heather Lynne Grant, 46, of Unionville, passed away Sunday, February 9th, 2020. Born March 26th, 1973 in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Kean and Marie Elizabeth (McCallum) Grant. Heather is survived by her sister, Shirley J. Cashman and her husband Kevin of Charlotte, NC, her brother, Derek T. Grant of Cheshire, five nieces and one nephew. She was predeceased by her sister, Julie Grant. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (Feb. 14) from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 10:30am with the Rev. Wendell Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Ste. 800, Arlington, VA 22209. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville 111 Main St., Rt. 4 Unionville 06085 (860) 673-2601 Website