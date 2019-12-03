Harry Martin Swigert, 84, of East Hampton, CT, died on Monday, November 25th, 2019 in Englewood, FL. He was born on June 22, 1935 in Evanston, Illinois, the first child of Harry Arnold Swigert and Martha Nystrom Swigert. It was there that Harry formed his life-long love of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. Harry received his Bachelor's degree from Cornell University and his Master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Michigan. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army. On July 10th of 1962, he married Jeanne Anne Carnahan. Harry and Jeanne lived and raised their family in Burlington, MA and then Ridgefield, CT. Harry worked as a Civil Engineer at Mobil Oil Corp. He was a life-long learner and spent his retirement years dedicating himself to his love of studying history and science. Harry was an expert on a wide range of topics from mathematics, to geology, to architecture, to physics, and astronomy. For the past 5 plus years he particularly loved learning about existentialism, religion, and philosophy. More than "just" a scientist and a brilliant man, Harry had a smile that lit up a room, a great sense of humor, and a zest for life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Jeanne. Also surviving is his brother, Paul Swigert and his wife Patricia Shane of New Hampshire. His sister, Kathy Swigert Hissong of Michigan. His daughter, Laura Jeanne Hench and her husband David of Maine. His daughter, Karen Elizabeth Citow and her husband Jon of Illinois. His 6 grandchildren: Natalie Hench, Jessica Hench, and Evan Hench of Maine and Benjamin Citow, Emma Citow, and Harry Citow of Illinois. And many beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Stetson Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick, Maine, on Saturday 12/7/2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bears Care, the charitable arm of the Chicago Bears at www.CGiving.org/donate/BEARSCARE Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com