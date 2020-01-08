Gwendolyn Smith Iloani, 64, of Farmington passed away peacefully at her home in bed after a bout of debilitating health condition on December 31, 2019. Gwen was born in Grange Hill, Jamaica before immigrating with her family to the United States when she was six years old. After graduating from Colgate University and obtaining her M.B.A. from the University of Hartford, Gwen progressed rapidly through the ranks in insurance firms before founding her own investment company, Smith Whiley & Company, in 1994. Until her passing, Gwen served as the chairwoman, president and CEO of Smith Whiley & Company, which under her leadership became one of the top minority-owned private equity firms in the United States. Gwen was a philanthropist, an avid supporter of the arts, and a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. Her life was the living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Gwen found fulfillment and a great joy in her 3 sons, Corey, Brandon, and Byron, and in her marriage to her devoted husband Alex. Gwen is survived by her 3 sons, husband, her mother Doreen Smith, and her siblings Ivanhoe Smith, and Princess Smith Sally and cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her 2 sisters Yvonne Smith and Jaleith Smith, her brothers Arthur Smith, Wendell Smith and Patrick Smith and her father Woodrow Smith. A time of visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, followed by a service on January 11, starting at 11:00 am and meeting directly at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 296 New Britain Ave, Newington. She will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to Epsilon Omicron Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. P.O Box 1004 Hartford CT 06143-1004. To share a memory or words of comfort with Gwen's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net. Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington 06111 860-666-0600 Website