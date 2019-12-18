Glen (Plourde) Quatrone, 57 of Agawam, passed away peacefully Dec 10th at Baystate Medical Center. He is predeceased by his loving husband Christian Quatrone. He was born in Rockville CT, son of Emery and Georgette Plourde. Glen was a PCAS/IT Specialist at Johnson Memorial Hospital Trinity Health of New England and was a dedicated employee who worked in numerous positions there over the past 41 years. He is predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Ivan and Dave. He is survived by his brother Steve, his nieces; Tracy Rank, Kelly Torres, Amy DePratti, Lindsay Plourde and his nephew, Emery Plourde, as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Glen also left behind his beloved Westie, Natasha. He was known for being a kind soul and will be missed by many. A visiting hour will be held Sunday Dec 22nd from 10:30-11:30AM at Ashcer-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 44 Sumner Ave. Springfield and will be followed by a memorial service at 11:30 AM. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westie Rescue INC. 12 Seminary Ave, Gettysburg PA, 17325. Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home, Inc 44 Sumner Avenue Springfield 01108 (413) 734-5229 Website