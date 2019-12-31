Gilbert Joseph Lozier, 89, of Bristol, CT, peacefully passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Southington Care Center, Southington, CT. Gilbert was born in Fort Kent, Maine on May 23, 1930 and was the son of the late Maxime and Louise (Coulombe) Lozier. Gil served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged, he came to CT. and worked at Marlin-Rockwell in Plainville, CT where he met and married the love of his life, Janice. During this time he also worked as a supernumery police officer for the Plainville Police Dept. Throughout their more than fifty years together Jan and Gil traveled throughout the United States and Europe, making many life-time friends along the way. During the last decade (and prior to) Gil found great joy, companionship, and comfort with his dog Toby, wonderful neighbors and friends, Sid and Laurie Trotman and their family, and his special helper and friend Lynda Bouchard and her puppy Wilbur. Holidays, picnics, birthdays and outings were spent with family and caretakers/cousins Rena and Richard Farkas and Juanita and Paul Champagne and their families. Attending Saturday Mass was very important to Gil. He was most grateful to his cousins Julianne Williams, Christopher Champagne and Sarah Champagne, who would take "Uncle Gil" to church each week followed by a trip to Subway for his favorite grinder. During his time at Southington Care Center, Gil was affectionally known as the "harmonica man", serenading staff and residents with his expertise on the harmonica. Gilbert is survived by his brother Patrick (Gertrude) Lausier of South Windsor, CT and his sister Doris (Lionel) Cyr of Avon. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Elford (Evie) Cody of Ak., and sisters-in-law Ava (Cody) Hall, and Moonyine (Cody) Wright of KY, several godchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins, whom he loved very much. Gilbert was predeceased by his beloved wife and soulmate, Janice V. Cody Burkhardt Lozier, as well as his twin brother Albert (Suzanne) Lozier, brothers Leo P. Lausier, Romeo (Teresa) Lozier, Edgar (Dorothy) Lausier, twin sisters Leonie and Laurette Lozier, Irene (Sylvio) Violette and Juliette Lozier. The family is grateful for the wonderful care and support provided to Gil and his family during his stay at Southington Care Center. Funeral rites for Gilbert will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 with the procession departing at 9:30 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT., followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, 169 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Memorial donations in Gil's memory may be made to your local animal shelter or a charity of ones choice. To extend condolences to the Lozier or Farkas families or to share a memory of Gil, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C. 764 Farmington Avenue New Britain 06053 (860) 229-9006 Website