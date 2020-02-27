Germaine L. Welch, age 79, passed away after a brief illness on February 23, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Germaine was born on September 29, 1940 in Hartford, CT to the late Lawrence J. and Loretta (Gallagher) Welch. A 1962 graduate of Saint Joseph College, Germaine earned a Master of Science degree in Education at Central Connecticut State College in 1969 and received an advanced diploma in Professional Education from University of Connecticut in 1977. Germaine spent her entire career as a mathematics teacher at Bloomfield High School doing what she loved. After retiring in 1997, Germaine continued to teach mathematics at Manchester Community College. Germaine is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Welch of West Hartford, nephews, Lawrence J. Welch III (Lisa) of Orange, CT, John P. Welch (Monica) of Trumbull, CT, and Kevin G. Welch (Frances) of Monroe, CT and niece Mary Elizabeth Hogan (Kevin) of Norwalk, CT and 10 grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Lawrence J. Welch, Jr. An avid reader and country music fan, Germaine also enjoyed playing golf in her early years and the company of her schnauzer. Germaine will be remembered most for her kind and generous spirit. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, February 29, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 467 S. Quaker Lane in West Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Calling hours will be held at 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave. West Hartford prior to the Mass. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Germaine's life. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at St. Francis Hospital for their comfort and kindness during Germaine's final hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington CT 06111, www.cthumane.org. Directions and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Molloy Funeral Home 906 Farmington Avenue West Hartford 06119 (860) 232-1322 Website