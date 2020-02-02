Gerald "Gerry" Shields Gedney passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020, at the age of 92 at his home in Westbrook, Connecticut surrounded by his loving family. Gerry was born on December 2, 1927, to Henry and Leilah Gedney in Mamaroneck, New York and he served his country during the US post-war occupation of Japan in WWII. After his honorable discharge in 1946, Gerry converted to Catholicism from his Episcopal faith to marry Patricia Anne McGrath in December 1949. They went on to enjoy over 50 years of marriage and raised six wonderful children. Gerry was educated at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York and graduated with a degree in Advertising Design. His extensive career in advertising included positions as Art Director at R.K. Manoff, Cunningham & Walsh, Harvey & Carlson, and Young & Rubicam. Gerry went on to create Milton Bradley Co's first in-house advertising agency and enjoyed a successful and fulfilling career as Producer and Creative Director at MB Communications. After his time at Milton Bradley, Gerry started an independent advertising agency with partners Tom Lisker and Chester Stover, becoming the owner and president of Lisker, Gedney, Stover Advertising. Early in their marriage, Gerry and his wife, Pat, made their home in Port Chester, New York where each of their six children were born and raised. They later relocated to Somers, Connecticut before ultimately settling in Westbrook, Connecticut in 1998 after enjoying a summer home in the town for many years. Gerry was a highly respected and admired member of the Westbrook community and dedicated much of his time to St. Marks R.C. Church, The Knights of Columbus Council 7738 and his Elks Lodge 1784. Gerry is predeceased by his beloved wife, Pat, and their daughter, Anne Michelle Hrbek and her son Jose Hrbek. He is survived by his son Chris Gedney of Debary, Florida; his daughter, Anne Gedney Thacher of Holmdel, New Jersey; his son Bruce Gedney of Brick, New Jersey; his daughter Pamela Gedney of Hartford, Connecticut; and his son John "Jack" Gedney of Westbrook, Connecticut. Gerry is also survived by his loving and devoted son & daughters-in-law, along with his 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark's Church in Westbrook, Connecticut on February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at the Elks Lodge 1784 in Westbrook, Connecticut on February 7, at 12:00 PM. Gerry's ashes will be interred in the family plot in Lee, Massachusetts next to his wife, Pat, and his daughter, Michelle at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gerry's memory to St. Pio Parrish at 161 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT, 06475.