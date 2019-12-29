Gerald E. Lambert, "Jerry", 79, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his daughter's home on December 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. In his younger years, Jerry loved to sing, especially, Frank Sinatra songs. One of his favorites was "My Way". He also had a love for cooking and golf. He made a hole-in-one when on a golf league with his late son-in-law, Kevin Bengtson. He was very witty, quick with a joke, and always the life of the party. He leaves his daughters, Kimberly Bengtson (Joe), Kelly Lagace (Brian), Kristie Scalzi (Fred) and his four grandchildren, Nicholas Bengtson, Anthony Scalzi, Julia Lagace, and Amanda Scalzi. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Kevin Bengtson. These final years spent with him were some of the greatest ever. There are so many funny memories that will stay with each of us forever. He was extremely happy to be able to reside with his daughter, Kristie and her family and he was so well taken care of by all of them. Services will be private. Please share a memory of Jerry with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin 111 Chamberlain Highway Kensington 06037-1920 (860) 223-0981 Website