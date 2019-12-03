Gerald "Jerry" A. Martin, 76, of Windsor beloved husband of Irma (Lizotte) Martin passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born April 30, 1943 in Ste. Anne, New Brunswick, Canada son of the late Albert and Dorilla (Martin) Martin. Jerry proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After the war he worked for Aero Gear as a machinist for over 30 years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion Post 36 in Windsor Locks. Jerry was an avid bowler and he was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame, he was a NASCAR fan and a pit crew member as well, he loved to garden and play golf, but mostly he loved being involved with his grandchildren's lives. Besides his wife Irma, he is survived by two sons, Dean Martin and his wife Karen Anderson of Lancaster, MA, Tommy Martin of Windsor; three grandchildren, Kelli, Hannah, and Tara Martin; siblings, Marie Mai Berube, Fernand Martin (Leola), Jacqueline Ruest, Rollande Bourgeault (Ronald), Conrad Martin (Delina), Anne Whitney (Eric). He was predeceased by two grandchildren, Little Dean and Allison Martin; two sisters, Gisele Pinette and Yvette Ruest. His family will receive friends Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor followed by a memorial service at 4:00 PM at the funeral home with military honors concluding the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be to the Anderson and Martin Family Scholarship Fund, Stonehill College Office of Advancement, 320 Washington St., Easton, MA 02357 or to Smilow Cancer Center, 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com