George William Flavell, 89, of Manchester, CT, passed away peacefully at his home on the Lords day, Sunday, March 8, 2020 with his two daughters, grandson and son-in-law by his side. George was born in Manchester, CT on April 8, 1930 to his parents the late William John Flavell and Helen Dorothy (Johnson) Flavell. George went to Nathan Hale Elementary School where he founded many great relationships that would last him a lifetime. He also graduated from Manchester High School in 1948. George then began working at Cheney Mills and became their best weaver. He went on to serve in the US Air Force from 1950-1953 where he was stationed in Giebelstadt, Germany and began to develop a love for the German people, culture - and beer. George was an exceptional son, father, grandfather and friend. He valued family above all else. He took amazing care of his parents during their later years while also raising his two daughters as a single parent. He later took great enjoyment in helping to raise his grandson Jimmy who he had an unbreakable bond with. He was an incredibly caring person who has always looked out for others and spoke up against wrongs and would always extend help to those in need. George was known for his great sense of humor and would often have the entire room in stitches of laughter. Along with his parents, George is predeceased by his brother Herbert Edward Flavell and wife Beverly S. Flavell, his former wife and friend Merle S. Flavell and his nephew Brent S. Flavell. He is survived by his two beautiful daughters Ruth M. (Flavell) Wassik and Laura M. Flavell, both of Manchester, his grandson James "Jimmy" Stone, nephews Jeff and Sarah Flavell and family of Vermont and Todd and Carmel Flavell and family of Hebron, his niece Paige Hamilton and her husband Clifford of Florida, Linda Flavell and family, and his granddaughters Brandi, Nicole and Jessica Howlett of Stafford. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the South United Methodist Church, 1226 Main St., Manchester, CT at 11:00am. For reception please RSVP by noon Thursday to contact@holmeswatkins.com or contact the funeral home for further information. Donations may be made to MACC Food Panty and the Monkey's Pack Animal Rescue of Manchester, CT.