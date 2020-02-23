George Charles DeMars, 87, of Winsted and Canton, CT, beloved husband of Jenny Magna DeMars and sons, Charley and Keith, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 from cancer. Born on May 20, 1932 in Winsted, CT, he was the son of the late Freada Patten and George E. DeMars. He was a decorated veteran of the Korean War receiving a Bronze Star after having served on the front lines and attaining the rank of Sergeant. In March, 2016, George was named CT Veteran of the Month to honor his service. He was a graduate of The Gilbert School (1950) where he lettered in three sports and became fast friends with a group of guys whose friendship and get-togethers lasted over fifty years. After the Marines (1950-1954), he attended the University of Connecticut for a year and then came back to Winsted to raise a family and take a job with the YMCA for four years as an assistant to the CEO. He then worked his way up in the lumber business at the Carnell Company, which he later purchased and ran for 18 years. George also worked on many projects to enhance the town through the Jaycees, Elks Club, Kiwanis Club and the local Chamber of Commerce. He was a great organizer: trips to the Bronx for lunch, golf outings, tennis weekends, Super Bowl parties, birthday parties and trips to baseball, football and basketball stadiums. He loved getting together with his friends, playing and watching sports and maintaining a parklike lawn. George leaves his wife, Jenny of Canton, CT, and two sons, Mark of Middletown, CT and Charley, of Raynham, Massachusetts. George was predeceased by two sons, Mark and Kyle DeMars. In explaining why he joined the Marines, he was quoted as saying, "There certainly is a great deal of patriotism involved. You love your country and you love your community. You learn to respect life, respect death and respect your fellow human beings." That was the George that we all knew and loved. The family invites friends to come and celebrate his life at George and Jenny's home at 11 Shingle Mill Drive, Canton on Sunday, March 1, 2020 anytime between 1 and 4 p.m.