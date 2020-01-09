Frederick F. Songailo, 69, lifelong resident of Manchester passed away January 3, 2020. He was born in Manchester Dec. 29, 1950 son of the late Edwin I. & Emma (Fava) Songailo. Fred served his country in the US Army for two tours during the Vietnam War. He worked as a mason for many years. He is survived by his 25-year companion Joan Marks and her daughter and husband Faydra & Tim Siegrist and their children Tabitha, Samantha, Teagan & Caroline Siegrist. He is also survived by his brother James Songailo & his wife Eileen of Scotland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Jan. 10th at 11 am in St. Bartholomew Church (Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta) 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester. To send condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester 06040-4857 (860) 643-1222 Website