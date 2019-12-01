Frederick "Fred" E. Johnson, 94, of Dunnellon, FL, formerly of New Britain, CT, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2019. Fred was born in Mt. Vernon, NY to William and Muriel (Wakefield) Johnson. He grew up in Plainville, Ct and graduated from Plainville High School in 1943. Fred served two and a half years in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. In 1954, he married Lena Garofalo and moved to New Britain, CT. They lived there and raised their children until Lena's death in 1994. Fred then moved to Dunnellon to spend his retirement years. Fred was retired from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft where he had worked for over 30 years. Fred was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and hiking. Fred is survived by his children Nora Johnson and Fred Johnson, both of Dunnellon, FL; his daughter-in-law Sandra Johnson; two granddaughters, Melina and Micayla Johnson, both of St. Petersburg, FL; and two nephews, John and Daniel Garofalo, both of CT, and their families. He is also survived by his friend and partner Otley Kania of Southington, CT, a very special woman in his life for the past 20 years. A memorial service will be held at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St, Plainville, CT, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Burial with full military honors will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1309 Stanley St, New Britain, CT on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, P.O. box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478-4860. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy online, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com. Bailey Funeral Home, Inc. 48 Broad Street Plainville 06062 (860) 747-2295 Website