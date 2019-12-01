Frances R Smith was called to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 24, 2019. Fran was the daughter of Raymond and Alice Smith. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Mary A Smith. She earned a Bachelor's degree from St Joseph College and a MALS from Wesleyan University. During her teaching career she taught in Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford and the public schools in Bridgeport and East Hartford. She traveled through Europe, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Israel, and extensively through the United States. After she retired, she cared for her sister for twenty years and spent part of the time in secretarial work for an evangelist until his death. Fran was a member of Christ Community Presbyterian Church in West Hartford. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home formerly known as Porter's Funeral Home in Kensington was in charge of the private funeral and burial services at St Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin 111 Chamberlain Highway Kensington 06037-1920 (860) 223-0981 Website