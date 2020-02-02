Fay Karp Kaplan, daughter of Max and Sonia Karp, died peacefully at home the morning of January 30, 2020. Fay was born in Harford, CT on June, 26, 1928 and grew up in West Harford, CT, graduating from William H Hall High School in 1946. Fay received a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology from the University of CT in 1950. She went on to earn her Masters and Sixth-Year degrees in Special Education from the University of Harford and Saint Joseph's College. In her 26 year career with the Hartford Board of Education she was one of the first Project Concern teachers and administrators, a program designed to provide Hartford intercity students with an education outside the core city. Fay taught for many years at Saint Justin's School in Hartford. Later, she taught in other Hartford city middle and high schools, finishing her career at Buckley High School in 1991. Fay started her career as a Social Worker for the State of CT, helping underserved seniors, moved on to work at Travelers Insurance as an Underwriter and then became an Assistant Professor of Psychology at Northwestern Community College. Fay leaves behind her loving and devoted husband Sam Kaplan of Springfield, MA. They were married 68 marvelous years. Fay also leaves behind her loving children, Susan and Rick Kaplan and loving daughter-in-law Julie Kaplan, along with two of her greatest joys: her grandchildren Adam and Jade. Fay was predeceased by her brother Jules Karp and sisters Millie Odess Gifford and Florence Rakusin. In 1995 Fay and Sam moved from West Hartford, CT to Sarasota, FL, spending 25 years of active and engaged retirement, surrounded by a wonderful community of amazing friends. Fay will be remembered at a funeral service at Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1:00PM followed by a burial service at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Fay's name to The Center for Children's Advocacy (https://cca-ct.org/) - fighting for the legal rights of Connecticut's most vulnerable children. Weinstein Mortuary 640 Farmington Avenue Hartford 06105 860-233-2675 Website