Eugene Francis Kowalczyk, 74, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Karol A. (Kaveckas) Kowalczyk died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home of a broken heart suffered in 2004. He was born on December 18, 1944 in New Britain, CT, son of the late Eugene A. and Helen M. (Kurpiewski) Kowalczyk, and brother of the late Gregory A. Kowalczyk. Eugene was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in New Britain and the McAlister School of Embalming in New York City. Eugene worked as a licensed Embalmer & Funeral Director for over 50 years and was employed by several funeral homes including Weinstein Mortuary in West Hartford, Guiliano-Sagarino Funeral Home in Hartford, and Maple Hill Chapels-Talarski Funeral Home in Hartford, where he worked until his retirement in 2015. A funeral director for his entire life, Eugene embraced the gift of being able to help people in their time of sorrow. One of his proudest accomplishments came in 1991 when he assisted Hartford Fire Dept. Lt. Rick Davey after the identification of "Little Miss 1565", Eleanor Cook a victim of the 1944 Hartford Circus Fire with the exhuming of and transfer to her family for a proper burial. He was never an actual member but was fond of the South Windsor Fire Department supporting his son Michael, his wife Karol in her role as a member of Company #6 providing coffee, water, and Gatorade at incidents at all hours, and daughter Teri doing photography. He loved to golf and always watched it on tv. He was a fan of NASCAR and enjoyed going to Riverside Park and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Yankeees, Giants and UCONN basketball were closest to his heart and he would wear his two vintage replica Yankee jerseys all season. He was known by his neighbors and friends for his well-manicured lawn and being out on the tractor smoking his cigars. Eugene was a past member and served on the board of directors of the Polish National Home in Hartford. He was also a past member of the SS. Cyril & Methodius Men's Club in Hartford. His family was most important to him and he enjoyed visiting Karol's family, Uncle Bud and Aunt Alice Campbell in Marblehead, MA and spending time at his parent's "Welcome" Cottage in Point O' Woods in Old Lyme. He leaves his son, Michael G. Kowalczyk and his wife Rebecca of South Windsor; his daughter, Teri A. Farley and her husband Shawn of Orange City, FL; his grandchildren, Joshua Farley, Jacob Farley and Kaitlyn Bussiere here in CT, and Karol D. Kowalczyk of South Windsor, born in January which put a sparkle in his eye for the first time since 2004; his father-in-law, Edward Kaveckas of Vernon; his brother-in-law, Michael Kaveckas and his companion LeighAnne Pierro of Vernon; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Kowalczyk of Cromwell. His family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor; a Memorial Service will follow in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Burial will be private at Harborview Cemetery in Marblehead, MA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Eugene's memory to South Windsor Volunteer Fire Department, 1175 Ellington Rd., South Windsor, CT 06074 and/or South Windsor Police Department 151 Sand Hill Rd., South Windsor, CT 06074. Both will be used for peer support programs helping their first responders. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor 06074-3709 (860) 644-2940 Website