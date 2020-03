Eric St. Martin, 19, resident of Hartford, Ct, passed away on February 23, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Taryn Daley, sister Kiarra Rich, Grandmother Carmen Edwards and a host of brothers and sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020, 12:00pm at the Memorial Baptist Church, 142 Fairfield Ave, Hartford, CT.