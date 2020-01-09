Emma Isabel Van Nesse, 102, of Bristol, wife of the late Edward Roland Van Nesse, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home. She was born March 29, 1917 in Bristol, daughter of the late Guastave and Amelia Miller and had been a life long resident of Bristol. Emma was employed at General Electric after raising her family. In German, the name Emma literally means: healer of the universe. Very few people have the privilege of living beyond the age of 100. Emma, though, at almost 103 created her own complete world of beauty, love, and adventure. Emma's universe was-and still is-her FAMILY. Emma was a matriarch who could cook up the most delicious macaroni and cheese for everyone to enjoy. Nothing held Emma back. Whether it was a day of shopping, a family party, a donut shop, or a meal out with her friends, Emma was a guaranteed yes-she would light up any gathering with her vibrant spirit. Emma's example of love, connection, and resilience lives on. Joy can heal all hearts, and Emma, as healer of the universe, shared happiness with her loved ones for over a century. Emma was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother of ten, great grandmother of fourteen and a great great grandmother of twelve. Emma is survived by her daughter, Beverly Roberge of Bristol, Ronald Van Nesse and wife Karen of Plantsville, Carol Welch of Bristol, Richard Van Nesse of Morris, Edward Van Nesse and his partner Tony Carlo of Boston, a special nephew David Peplau and many extended family members and friends. Emma was predeceased by a daughter, Dolores Van Nesse, her son-in-law, Paul Roberge and her great grand-daughter Kimberly Van Nesse, three sisters Edith, Martha, Irene and a brother Walter. A celebration of life will be held in the spring to celebrate her 103rd birthday. Please visit Emma's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Vincent Funeral (SIMS) 880 Hopmeadow Street Simsbury 06070 860-658-7613 Website