4/10/26 – 12/23/19 Elsie Stinson, 93, of Wethersfield, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt passed peacefully on December 23, 2019. Elsie was born in Hartford, CT to the late Richard and Florence (Dray) Stinson. She lived in Hartford on Whitmore Street before moving to Wethersfield, where she lived for 41 years. Later she moved to Glastonbury to be closer to family. Elsie graduated from Bulkeley High School and later worked for Alexander & Alexander insurance agency for over 30 years. Elsie's passion in life was serving her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, and sharing the Gospel Message with friends and strangers alike. Her second passion was caring for people and serving them selflessly. She was an active member in her church communities throughout her life - Benton Street Church in Hartford, Calvary Temple in West Hartford and more recently the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newington. She fed those in need at the Open Hearth, she taught Sunday School and worked with the Youth for many years. She too was part of the Church Choir for years and was known for her sweet solos and her beautiful soprano voice. Outside of work and church activities, Elsie spent much of her remaining free time caring for family and friends with unbounding unconditional love. She was an avid and faithful prayer warrior. She is a woman who left the world a better place by her generous soul, warm smile and her humble spirit. She will forever be remembered by strangers and friends alike for always offering up a sweet compliment and referring to them as "Dear". She was a little piece of heaven here on earth and we will forever be blessed to have had her in our lives. She is survived by her two nephews and their wives – William and Tracey Smith of Granby and Ron and Melinda Smith of Glastonbury; six great nieces and nephews, Amanda Odum and Caitlin, David, Zachary, Jacob & Ryan Smith, and three great great grandnieces & nephew - Kayla Smith and Calise & Chance Odum. Funeral services will be held at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill on Monday, December 30th. Calling hours are from 10:00 – 11:00 am and the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Emmanuel Christian Academy, 296 New Britain Avenue, Newington, CT 06111. Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc. 580 Elm Street Rocky Hill 06067 (860) 529-3381 Website