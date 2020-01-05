Ellen Carlson "Ellie" Potter 76, of Canton, beloved wife of Fred Potter, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at John Dempsey Hospital. She was born February 10, 1943 in Hartford, daughter of the late Carl Axel and Elizabeth (Aagesen) Carlson and had been a 55 year resident of Canton. Ellie was a graduate of Upsala College, having graduated with her Bachelors Degree in English. Mrs. Potter owned and was the Director of the Early Learning Nursery School for many years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Canton Center. Ellie enjoyed spending time outdoors, skiing, sailing, gardening and playing tennis and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and UCONN Womens Basketball and a 25 year member of the National Ski Patrol. In addition to her loving husband of 55 years, she is survived by her daughter, Betsy Riley and her husband Jay of Bethel, ME; her son, Jim Potter and his wife Tatiana of Canton and her grandchildren, Carly, Tate, Ashley, Brooke, Taylor, Madison, Alyssa, Julia and Tyler. In addition to her children and grandchildren, by her sister Joan Lomnitzer and her husband Richard, her brother, Roy Carlson and his wife June and many nieces and nephews. Ellie was a true, tough and determined survivor of over 20 years with scleroderma and 11 years with a double lung transplant and a dedicated advocate for organ donation. There will be no calling hours and services are private. Memorial donations may be made to Scleroderma Foundation and Donate Life. Please visit Ellie's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.