Elaine Foster Lewis, 91, of West Hartford and Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday December 14, 2019. Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Attorney Arthur M. Lewis. Born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1928, she was the daughter of Maurice and Lena Foster. Elaine graduated with honors from Brookline High School (Alpha Phi Honor Society) and went on to earn her undergraduate degree at Boston University, where she graduated cum laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Elaine then pursued graduate studies in psychology and earned her master's degree at Boston University in Clinical Psychology, after which she served as a clinical psychologist in the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Upon moving to Hartford with her husband, Arthur, Elaine was in private practice as a licensed psychologist, seeing students referred by the Connecticut Department of Education, the Yeshiva of Hartford and Renbrook School in West Hartford. Elaine was later employed by the Town of Farmington as a School Psychologist for grades K-12. She and her husband, Arthur, were highly active in the American Bar Association, the Connecticut Bar Association and the Democratic Party. She loved to travel the world, read avidly, and enjoyed listening to Bobby Short and Diana Krall sing at the Cafe Carlyle. She will be remembered for her elegance, keen intellect, loving heart and devotion to her family. She leaves son Attorney Scott Foster Lewis, his wife, Attorney Heidi A. Lewis, both of Avon, CT and grandchildren Jennifer Rose Lewis of Paris, France, and Emily Ann Lewis of New York City. Elaine also leaves son Dr. Blair Seth Lewis, his wife Dr. Diane S. Lewis, and grandchildren Winnifred Lewis, Victoria Lewis and Blair J. Lewis. Funeral arrangements are in care of Hebrew Funeral Association. A service of memorial will be held in the Silberman Chapel of Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT with Rabbi Michael Pincus officiating on Wednesday, December 18 at 11AM. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Ave., West Hartford. Immediately following interment, the family will receive friends at their home and will also have a 7PM Shiva service. Contributions in Elaine's honor may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.