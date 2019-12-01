Edwin Johnson, 91, of Newington, husband of the late Beverly (Bodmer) Johnson, passed away peacefully on Saturday (November 23, 2019). A New Britain native, he was the son of Edwin A. Johnson and Bertha (Larson) Johnson. He graduated from New Britain High School in 1946. Edwin served proudly in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Ed was the third generation owner of Johnson the Florist on Church St. in New Britain. Edwin was Past President of the Connecticut Florists Association and was active in many professional associations. He and Bev looked forward to attending the FTD national conventions at various locations around the country. Ed and Bev were active members of the Stanley Memorial Church. He enjoyed spending his free time gardening as well as vacationing with his wife at Sanibel Island in Florida. Surviving is a son, Craig B.Johnson and his wife Deborah of Old Saybrook and his daughter, Beth Johnson Lentz and her husband Vern if Harwinton; four grandchildren, Matthew Johnson of Loris, SC, Rachel DeRycke and her husband Eric of Old Saybrook, Seth Lentz and his wife Blaire of Burlington, and Justin Lentz of Harwinton; two great grandchildren, Lincoln and Gemma DeRycke; a niece, Dori Dyer and her husband David of East Berlin; and a cousin, Larry Guertin of New Britain; and many cousins and friends. Edwin was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Wright. Private funeral services were held Friday at Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Ed and Bev, please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com A.W. Carlson Funeral Home 45 Franklin Square New Britain 06051 (860) 225-6361 Website