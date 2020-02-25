Edward Vincent Greco of North Haven, formerly of Cheshire, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on February 22, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Ed was born on July 18, 1932 in New Haven to the late John and Theresa (Anquillare) Greco. He is predeceased by his brother, John Jr. and his sisters, Gloria Paolillo and Julia Tomasi. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Ruth E. (Frost) Greco and his daughters and son-in-laws Terry Nash (John) Giovannucci of Southington and Linda (Robert) Kovach of North Haven. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jesse Nash; Michael (Jennifer) Nash and Lilliana; Lucas Nash; Stephanie (Jeffrey) Treichel and Violet; Robert Jr. (Colleen) Kovach, Audrey and Gwendolyn; Elizabeth (Christopher) Wasilewski and Grayson; Betsy Giovannucci; Amy Giovannucci; and John Giovannucci, Jr. Ed also leaves his brother, Anthony Greco, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ed graduated University of Connecticut in 1953, and served his country in the U.S. Army. Ed formed Greco Landscaping Inc, and enjoyed many successful years as President of the corporation. He later worked at Choate Rosemary Hall in plant management. Ed loved his family, landscape design, plants and gardening. His interests ranged from UConn basketball to camping, road trips and history. "Poppy" will always be remembered as a gentleman and a gentle man, loving and generous with his time and talents. Ed and his family wish to thank his care team of the past several years, Drs. Bruce Lundberg, David Hesse, Paul Monaco and his physical therapist Andrew Redenti as well as the hospice nurses and care givers of Connecticut Hospice-Branford. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday evening February 26 from 4:00-8:00 at the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, New Haven on Thursday, February 27, at 10:00 am. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Office of Radio and Television in support of daily televised Mass, 15 Peach Orchard Rd, Prospect, CT 06712; or the Connecticut Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory and sign Ed's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Iovanne Funeral Home 11 Wooster Place New Haven 06511 (203) 865-8961 Website