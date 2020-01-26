Edward S. Toper, 88, of Manchester, husband of Janet (Berry) Toper, passed away on Tuesday January 21, 2020. Born in East Hartford to the late Edward S. and Katherine (Hyziak) Toper, he was a graduate of East Hartford High School, served in the U.S. Air Force and had retired as a metal inspector for Magnaflux Corporation. Ed was an avid golfer and bowler, enjoyed playing cards, traveling, doing crosswords, collecting various items, and was proud to have served in military honor guards for his fellow veterans, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Catherine Toper Van Roten and her husband Thomas, Denise Toper Harris and her husband Kevin; his grandchildren Patrick Harris (Elizabeth), Thomas Van Roten, Daniel J. Harris (Jennifer), Gregory Van Roten, Michael Van Roten, and Peter Harris; and his great-grandchildren Benjamin, Jacob and Amelia Harris. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Elaine Charizione and brother-in-law Leo Charizione, his brother-in-law Joseph W. Berry and his companion Jackie Monteiro; and his nieces and nephews Janet C. Choutka (Robert), Lisa C. Incaudo (Daniel), Rick Toper (Lynn), Ken Toper, Diane Berry, and Kevin Berry. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Toper and his niece Cindi Charizione. Ed's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to his caregiver Cindy Kabel for her compassionate care in the last several years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Church 896 Main Street Manchester, CT followed by burial with military honors in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of arrangements. The family request no flowers and memorial contributions be made to either, St. Jude Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriners Hospital for Children 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester 06040-4857 (860) 643-1222 Website