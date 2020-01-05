Edward Russo, 58, of Hartford, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on December 26th. Edd was a long-standing resident of Hartford with his husband of 14 years, Dr. Len Comeau, and had been an employee at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art for nearly 30 years. Edd was born and raised in Middletown, Connecticut to his late parents, Albina Lorraine (Badiali) Russo and Edward G. Russo. He is survived by his 5 siblings: Guy P. Russo and his wife Patricia; Rex E. Russo and his wife Maria; RoseMary Dennis and her husband Ted; Eugene E. Russo and his wife Nancy; and Regina R. Schoffstall and her husband William. Edd adored his fourteen nieces and nephews as well as his 19 great nieces and nephews. He also really enjoyed his luncheon 'dates' with his maternal Aunt Katherine (Badiali) Merola of North Branford. His early education was spent in Middletown where he graduated from Xavier High School. He then graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Architecture and later received a Master's Degree in Art Education at Central Connecticut State University. He began his career at the Wadsworth Atheneum as a graduate intern in the design and exhibition department, later becoming assistant head of exhibitions. Most recently, he has served as head registrar, overseeing the management of the Atheneum's permanent collection. One of the greatest joys about his career was working directly with the art, both at the Atheneum and at institutions around the world. He was a world traveler, passionate about experiencing other cultures and his joy of travel and adventure carried over into his personal life. Edd loved all things Connecticut and could always be found in or around the city of Hartford. He was a friend and patron of the local artist community. His home was overflowing with art objects and design elements from those he knew. He had a life-long passion for historic preservation, particularly architectural, most recently dedicating his free time to serve as a board member for both the Coltsville Heritage Project and Connecticut Landmarks. He lived his life very conscious of the environment and his impact on it. For all his career at the Wadsworth, he relied on public transportation and he could be seen daily on Albany Avenue waiting for the bus. Recycling and upcycling were ways of life for him. His wardrobe largely consisted of vintage pieces and he was particularly fond of his extensive collection of vintage ties and Hawaiian shirts. He had diverse interests in art, design, fashion, and music, but really loved anything mid-century and the music and culture of the 1980's – a love he shared with friends and co-workers. Edd was universally known for his kindness and generosity as much as he was for his incredible intelligence, fierce wit, and enviable sense of fairness. Even with all his own personal gifts, he lived his life believing we are all equal and that we all have stories worth listening to. A celebration of his life will be held at the Wadsworth Atheneum at 600 Main Street in Hartford on Saturday, January 11th at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following cultural groups that Edd was very dedicated to: Connecticut Landmarks (www.ctlandmarks.org) at 59 South Prospect St., Hartford, CT 06106 or Real Art Ways (www.realartways.org) at 56 Arbor St., Hartford, CT 06106.